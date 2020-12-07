MyEG, China’s Zhifei in three-year Covid-19 vaccine cooperation

PETALING JAYA: My EG Services Bhd (MyEG) has entered into a cooperation with Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd to obtain a Malaysian halal certification for the Chinese biopharma company’s Covid-19 vaccine and to exclusively distribute the vaccine in Malaysia for a three-year period.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding, agreeing to cooperate in conducting Phase 3 clinical trials of Zhifei’s vaccine in Malaysia and in achieving compliance with halal status requirements to secure halal certification from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

As an internationally recognised standard, Jakim’s halal accreditation will ensure increased acceptance of the vaccine among the global Muslim population, MyEG said in a statement.

The commencement of Phase 3 trials will make Zhifei’s vaccine one of the first to undergo this final stage trial in Malaysia under the purview of the Health Ministry.

Zhifei is a subsidiary of Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd, which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and has been engaged in the biological products industry since 2002, mainly the production of vaccines for human use. Zhifei is at present one of five Chinese companies conducting Phase 3 clinical trials of their Covid-19 vaccines in various parts of the world.

Upon successful completion of the Phase 3 trials, MyEG will be the sole distributor of the vaccine in Malaysia.

Trading in MyEG’s securities was halted for an hour today due to the announcement.

Since Nov 1, MyEG has been appointed by the Health Ministry to develop and operate the MySafeTravel digital health pass system to facilitate inbound travellers’ compliance to mandatory Covid-19 testing and quarantine requirements.

In addition, MyEG operates a one-stop portal for Covid-19 screening of workers in the country, which includes a data-sharing collaboration with the Department of Labour of Peninsular Malaysia.