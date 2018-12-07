Myeg clears air over PLKS renewal service news

PETALING JAYA: My EG Services Bhd said the company does not have the authority to approve the printing of any permit under its temporary foreign worker permit (PLKS) renewal service.

Hence, MYEG is unable to complete the processing of the application if it has not been approved by the authorised officers of the Immigration Department, it told the stock exchange today.

It was responding to recent news report appearing on the online news portal of the Edge Markets in respect of “MyEG’s temporary foreign worker permit renewal service under govt review” which insinuated that MYEG delayed the delivery of PLKS.

MYEG further noted that all online applications are routed by the company to the officers of the Immigration Department in the respective states for approval before the company prints and delivers the PLKS permits.

“On MYEG’s portal, a real-time status checking facility is readily available whereby users can check the status of their application. If approval is pending from the authorised officers of the Immigration Department, the users will be notified by MYEG to go to the Immigration Department in person to resolve the outstanding issues as per the Approved Standard Operating Procedure,” it added.