PETALING JAYA: MY EG Services Bhd (MyEG) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singapore’s Breathonix Pte Ltd to be the exclusive distributor of the latter’s rapid breath test system used for the screening of Covid-19.

Breathonix’s breath test system is a non-invasive, accurate and affordable solution that can generate results within a minute, making it particularly suitable for mass screening in high-traffic locations.

With the MoU, MyEG will apply for regulatory approvals and certifications for the breath test to be made commercially available in Malaysia.

Upon approval, MyEG will be appointed as Breathonix’s exclusive distribution partner to undertake the commercial sale and marketing of its technology and associated systems in Malaysia.

The breath test has undergone clinical trials in three locations and has received provisional authorisation from Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority.

Currently, the Singapore-based company is working with the Singapore Health Ministry for trial deployment at Tuas Checkpoint, where the breath test system will be used alongside the current compulsory antigen rapid test to screen incoming travellers.