MyEG on active trade after obtaining approval for license renewal

PETALING JAYA: MyEG Services Bhd (MyEG) saw its share price rise 5.5% this morning after obtaining approval for the renewal of its courier service license from the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission.

The stock rose 6 sen to trade at a high of RM1.14 from its last adjusted closing price of RM1.08 during early trade. At midday, the stock was 3.7% higher at RM1.12 with 35.17 million shares traded, making it the third most active stock on the bourse.

MyEG told Bursa Malaysia yesterday that it obtained approval for the renewal of the license for a period of three years effective from Jan 1, 2019 till Dec 31, 2021.

It said that the renewal would enable the company to continue expanding its e-fulfilment service, which uses its own proprietary biometric verification technology.