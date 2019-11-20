MyEG partners Land Bank to launch online service in the Philippines

PETALING JAYA: MyEG Philippines Inc has launched an online service in partnership with Land Bank of the Philippines, the latest offering from the company entailing the implementation and integration of MyEG Philippines’ electronic payment and collection system by Land Bank.

In a statement, MyEG said Filipinos now have the convenience of being able to transact online through MyEG Philippines’ portal with Land Bank’s enrolled government agencies and merchants and pay through their preferred methods – be it electronically or physically.

MyEG group managing director T.S. Wong said: “With 12 million users per annum and growing, the immense opportunity there means that Philippines is definitely an increasingly important market for us.”

The commencement of the new service marks the latest offering by MyEG Philippines, complementing its other existing online services, and also allowing easy access to a broad range of commercial products and services, such as insurance coverage and personal loans.

As the official depository bank of the Philippines and a fully government-owned entity, Land Bank has more than 400 enrolled merchants, comprising national government agencies, local government units, as well as private enterprises.