PETALING JAYA: MY EG Services Bhd (MyEG) has, through its joint venture company I-Pay MYEG Philippines Inc (MyEG Philippines), entered into a partnership with SinoPhil Biotech, Inc (SPB) and Family Vaccine and Specialty Clinics, Inc’s (FVSC) Health Direct Now initiative for the provision of a Covid-19 vaccination programme in the Philippines.

This partnership brings together the respective strengths of the three companies – MYEG Philippines, the leading e-government services provider, SPB, which is a licensed distributor of vaccines and medical devices in the Philippines, and FVSC, one of the largest chains of vaccination clinics in the Philippines – to provide a timely boost to the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through a separate cooperation arrangement, MyEG Philippines and SPB have exclusive two-year rights to market and distribute Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd’s (Zhifei) ZF2001 protein subunit vaccine in the Philippines.

The recombinant subunit vaccine, which has obtained emergency use authorisation in China and has been cleared for public use in Uzbekistan, is awaiting similar approval in the Philippines by the country’s Food and Drug Administration. In Malaysia, MyEG holds exclusive distribution rights for Zhifei’s ZF2001 vaccine.

The vaccination programme for Filipinos to be rolled out under the tripartite partnership will adopt a two-pronged approach, covering not only the provision of the vaccines to the public health segment as part of the Philippine national vaccination programme, but also private sales.

An online portal will be launched on MyEG Philippines’ website to enable private companies and individuals to register for the vaccination programme. Users can then proceed to receive their vaccination shots at the appointed time at two vaccination centres operated by the consortium partners.