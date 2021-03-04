MyEG posts net profit of RM75.5 million for fourth quarter

PETALING JAYA: MyEG Services Bhd recorded a net profit of RM75.51 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, on a revenue of RM149.9 million, primarily due to concession related services, the introduction of new concession services from JPJ, commercial services, the introduction of new services such as Covid-19 health screening and quarantine services for inbound travellers to Malaysia, the online sale of groceries through its “Nak Beli” online store as well as a contribution from Cardbiz Group which principally is involved in the deployment of payment solutions and hardware and merchant acquiring services.

The group changed its financial year end from Sept 30, and as such there are no comparative figures available.

For the full year, MyEG saw net earnings of RM268.16 million on revenue of RM532.06 million.

Looking ahead, it said it will continue to introduce innovative services leveraging on new technology in the country as well as within its regional presence in Asia, to drive organic growth for FY21.

“Whilst this pandemic is ongoing, we are sanguine that our business is resilient and will present to us new opportunities,” it said.