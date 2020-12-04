MyEG’s provision of e-govt services extended for 3 years

PETALING JAYA: My EG Services Bhd’s (MyEG) concession for the provision of electronic delivery of vehicle registration, driver and vehicle licensing and payment of summon services (e-government services) has been extended by the Transport Ministry for a period of three years from May 23, 2020 to May 22, 2023.

“The board of directors is of view that the extension is in the best interest of the company and is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets per share of the company for the financial years ending Dec 31, 2020 onwards,” MyEG said in a stock exchange filing today.

An agreement to formalise the extension will be signed and announced by the company in due course.