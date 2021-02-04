MyEG to launch at-home, saliva-based Covid-19 test in the Philippines

PETALING JAYA: MYEG Services Bhd (MyEG) plans to introduce this month an at-home, saliva-based Covid-19 testing service in the Philippines, a safe and non-invasive test aimed at helping the country’s fight against the ongoing pandemic by accelerating and enhancing screening.

As the exclusive distributor of the kit, MyEG will be making the service – the first of its kind in the Philippine market – available through its joint venture I-Pay MYEG Philippines Inc, in collaboration with IP Biotech, Inc (a licensed importer of vaccines and medical devices in the Philippines), and Family Vaccine and Specialty Clinics Inc, one of the largest chains of vaccination clinics in the country.

“The diagnostic kit enables the on-site collection of saliva samples at home or at the workplace by licensed medical professionals. Samples are then sent to partner laboratories for processing, with test results delivered within one to two working days,” MyEG said.

This saliva-based kit, which has received the approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Philippines and has been approved in Singapore and Indonesia, can detect the new strains of Covid-19 that have been reported in the UK, South Africa and Brazil.

Meanwhile, similar kits have been granted emergency-use authorisation by the US Food and Drug Administration, where the likes of retail giant Costco is pioneering the use of such at-home, mail-in Covid-19 tests.

MyEG said this new approach will not only make testing much more accessible, but will also ensure better protection for people and frontline healthcare providers by reducing the need for close contact since samples can be collected in the comfort and safety of home or within the confines of the workplace.

Apart from the Philippines, MYEG also plans to deploy a similar approach to testing in Malaysia, pending approval from the relevant regulators for the use of the test kits.