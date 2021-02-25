MyEG to unveil at-home saliva-based Covid testing on March 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Digital servicers provider MY E.G. Services Bhd (MYEG) will be introducing an at-home, deep throat saliva-based COVID-19 testing in Malaysia starting March 1.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said the initiative, which is in collaboration with health screening provider BP Healthcare, would be fast, affordable and convenient as sample collection could be done from the safety and comforts of one’s home or workplace.

MYEG said customers could visit its online portal www.myeg.com.my to book appointments for the collection of samples at their homes or workplaces by authorised MYEG personnel using the test kit.

“Samples will be processed at BP Healthcare’s network of laboratories, with test results available as early as the next working day on the MyQR by MYEG mobile application,” it said.

With the launch, MYEG said Malaysia would be the second country to introduce the kit other than the Philippines by accelerating and enhancing COVID-19 screenings.

“This hassle-free approach to testing is consistent with the provision of convenient, doorstep delivery of a slew of government and commercial services that the group is well-known for throughout its 21-year history,” it said.

MYEG had also embarked on other initiatives in the fight against COVID-19, including the introduction of SafeQ, a hotel quarantine portal for low-risk COVID-19 patients, and also MySafeTravel, a digital health pass system for travellers. -Bernama