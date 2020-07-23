MyHSR Corp appoints Esa as chairman

PETALING JAYA: MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd has appointed architect Tan Sri Esa Mohamed as its chairman.

MyHSR Corp CEO Datuk Mohd Nur Ismal Mohamed Kamal said Esa’s appointment, effective July 15, 2020, brings extensive experience to MyHSR Corp, especially in the areas of planning and implementation of mega projects.

Esa, an architect and planner by background, is the founder and the executive chairman of Akitek Jururancang (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

He is no stranger to such planning and architecture projects in Malaysia as well as overseas, including the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) Master Plan, Kuala Lumpur International Airport Buildings Architectural and Master Plan, the Federal Administrative Capital City of Putrajaya Master Plan, Sungai Buloh Hospital, Pagoh Educational Hub, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre and many more including international mega-projects such as the Kazan Smart City Development Plan, Republic of Tatarstan and Tang Shan Shopping Centre, Beijing, China.

Esa graduated with a Master’s Degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Sydney, Australia (1976). Prior to that, he holds a first-class honours and the University Gold Medal Award in Bachelor Degree of Architecture from the University of Newcastle, Australia (1973). He was also conferred with the Honorary Doctorate of Architecture by the University of Newcastle, Australia on April 20, 2005, for his achievements in architecture.

Award-winning Esa was the elected president of the International Union of Architects (Union Internationale des Architectes - UIA) for the 2014 to 2017 term, becoming the first Malaysian to hold the position. UIA is an international non-governmental organisation recognised by Unesco as the only international architectural union that represents over 1.3 million architects from 115 countries worldwide.

On the national stage, he is a member of the Board of Architects Malaysia and a member and elected president of Pertubuhan Akitek Malaysia (PAM) for 1993-1995. He is currently a co-chairman of National Professional Services Export Council under Matrade, a Fellow of the Royal Australian Institute of Architect, a member of the Royal Institute of British Architects and an Honorary Fellow of the American Institute of Architects.