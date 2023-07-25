MYMBN opens at 28 sen for 33% premium in debut on ACE Market

KUALA LUMPUR: Bird’s nest processor MYMBN Bhd made its debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities today at 28 sen, notching a premium of 33.3% over its initial public offering (IPO) price of 21 sen.

At the opening bell, a total of 9.21 million shares were traded.

The share closed at 27 sen, a 28.57% premium over the IPO price. The counter saw 103.35 million shares changing hands.

MYMBN is principally involved in the processing and selling of edible bird’s nests to local and international markets, particularly China.

CEO and executive director Lavernt Chen Vun Wo said the premium on the share price indicated the public and investment community’s confidence in the company despite being the first bird’s nest company to be listed on the ACE market.

“We have exciting expansion plans coming up. We have the acquisition of eight units of land parcels together with shop-offices to expand our existing facilities. That should be completed by the second half of this year.

“We are also moving into China, whereby an 80% acquisition of a company there will be completed by second-half 2023. This Chinese company will allow us to fast-track our expansion into China, the biggest market for the bird’s nest industry,” he told a press conference after the listing ceremony today.

Chen said the Chinese company has secured an import licence, as well as production approval and all other licences required for business trading, sales and processing of bird’s nests in the republic.

MYMBN is also focusing on strengthening its presence in Vietnam and expanding into the manufacturing of halal ready-to-drink products for the local market.

MYMBN raised RM20.58 million from its IPO, out of which RM2.8 million will be used to purchase a new processing facility and RM3.2 million for renovation.

It will also invest RM1.68 million to set up three bird’s nest collection centres in Sabah and Sarawak (Kota Kinabalu, Sibu and Kuching) and RM1.25 million to expand into the processing and sale of raw clean edible bird’s nest via an acquisition target domiciled in China.

MYMBN chairman Liw Chong Liong said demand for Malaysian-produced edible bird’s nest has seen significant growth in recent years, not only within the domestic market but also on a global scale, particularly in China and Vietnam.

“We have thus laid out several initiatives to capitalise on this promising outlook of the industry and to grow our customer base in both the local and regional markets,” he said.