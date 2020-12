PETALING JAYA: Mynews Holdings Bhd posted a net loss of RM5.14 million for its fourth quarter ended Oct 31, from a net profit of RM4.34 million after the group’s earnings was adversely affected by the temporary closure of outlets at affected locations, a decrease in daily sales at outlets that remained open, as well as the shift in product sales mix favourable to categories of lower margin, such as daily essential items.

It noted that there was an increase in administration expenses by RM3.12 million or 44.5%, and losses incurred by the food processing centre of RM4.35 million for the quarter and share of losses of RM1.09 million of its jointly controlled entity WH Smith, as the travel industry was significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Revenue for the quarter declined to RM115.83 million, from RM129.63 million previously.

For the cumulative period, the group posted a net loss of RM9.21 million, from a net profit of RM27.56 million. Revenue stood at RM489.99 million, from RM517.79 million.

The group said it had been on the path of recovery after the implementation of the recovery movement control order (MCO), but the conditional MCO reverted the recovery and placed the performance back to where it was at during the first stage of the MCO.

“As long as the movement control order is in place, business will continue to face operational restrictions and footfall will be affected. Mynews has enhanced its operational efficiencies and optimised its cost. Efforts have been made to adjust to suit new consumer behaviour and new normal. New products are introduced to cater for shift in buying pattern,” it said.

While the group is also taking other steps to grow within the retail landscape, it believes that in both good and bad times consumers cannot avoid the need for day-to-day convenience and essential items and services.