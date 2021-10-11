Myra Impian to launch in Q4’21

PETALING JAYA: Property developer Myra plans to launch Myra Impian in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The 20.22 acres mixed development township at Nilai, Seremban is built for families and communities with freehold homes and commercial segment tailored for individuals with different needs.

Myra general manager Wendy Lim said Myra Impian comprises five phases that encapsulate two serviced residences catered to young individuals and other commercial facilities. It is a township designed to adapt to the homebuyers’ needs in different stages of life and is conceptualised in collaboration with architecture firm Veritas.

Slated for first phase launch in Q4’21, Ara Serviced Residence@Myra Impian is the company’s first serviced residence. With 3.459 acres and a GDV of RM203.75 million, Ara Serviced Residence @ Myra Impian comprises 546 residential units with eight different layouts with prices ranging from RM279,720 to RM585,900.

“Nilai is one of the fastest-growing towns within the region, and we see plenty of room for growth for the development of residential projects for the own-stay market here. With the government’s plans for major developments in the near future like the Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0, which is an extension to the Kuala Lumpur conurbation, we believe there is a bigger residential gap to bridge for Nilai and its residents, and Myra hopes to play its role and be a part of the solution,” Lim said.