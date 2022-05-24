MyTaman – the visitor self-service kiosk with a difference

PETALING JAYA: Smart community platform MyTaman by Zoinla (M) Sdn Bhd has launched a visitor self-service (VSS) kiosk platform to help minimise human contact during business visits and to replace the need for a registration desk in the future.

The VSS kiosk has features that include allowing visitor or employees to pre-register their attendance, scan identification badges, and get time-based QR codes. Additionally, businesses can optimise their workplace with data-drive insights provided by the kiosk.

MyTaman founder and CEO Benjamin Lim stated that it is committed to providing innovative solutions that protect people during time of crisis.

Since its first implementation of visitor management system for residential communities in January 2016, MyTaman has been providing solutions and expertise to more than 250 projects across the region, processed maintenance fees totaling up to RM30 million and has over 100,000 app users.