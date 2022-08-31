N. Sembilan eyes RM35b investments next year

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan state government under the leadership of Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) has targeted investments in the state to hit over RM35 billion next year, compared with RM8.1 billion from January to July.

Chairman of the Investment, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Education, and Human Capital Committee Datuk Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek is optimistic the target can be achieved via the implementation of various high-impact investments, such as aerospace, maritime development, and semiconductor.

He noted that the state government signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkish Aerospace Industries recently to set up a helicopter assembly plant at the Malaysia Vision Valley (MVV 2.0).

“I believe the target can be achieved if we can bring about investments that are in the planning stage and so far we have reached 90 per cent in that direction, apart from the detailed planning and investment policies that have been formulated.

“It will not only accelerate the state’s economic development but enhance the quality of life and generate quality job opportunities for people in the state; we don’t want investments that bring in foreign workers, that is not our aim,” he told Bernama in an exclusive interview.

Mohamad Rafie said cooperation in investment brings major benefits, with over 5,000 jobs created for the local community, benefiting also the small and medium enterprises.

Of the total RM8.1 billion investments, RM6 billion involved foreign investors while the rest are from domestic sources, with the manufacturing sector driving economic recovery in the state.

The high level of investments was spurred by quality and high-impact expansion, namely batteries for electric vehicles from Samsung SDI Energy Malaysia (SDIEM) at the Tuanku Ja’afar Industrial Park here.

In 2021, investments in the state declined to RM5.76 billion due to the pandemic, compared to RM7.93 billion the year before.

Commenting further, he said various initiatives have been implemented, including the development of industrial areas, housing and agriculture as the state government strives to enhance the people’s income, especially those in the lower income groups.

Mohamad Rafie said among the initiatives was the introduction of the Negeri Sembilan Entrepreneur Development Fund (TUNS), which helped to provide grants worth RM3,000 to small enterprises to help them enhance their business, totalling RM21 million so far.

“We are striving to bring in foreign investors but at the same time we will also help our micro enterprises, we will develop both, supported by various initiatives,” he said, adding that the state government is open to cooperation in trade missions with various countries, including Canada.

On MVV 2.0, he said the project is on track with upcoming development involving the Hamilton industrial area being detailed while the New Labu development at Parcel A is in the planning stage by the developer.

Parcel B is being planned for mixed development while Parcel C at Bukit Pelanduk and Tanah Merah, Port Dickson is for NS Aerospace Valley to consider its location near the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“The coastal areas of Port Dickson will also be developed as a maritime hub that will accelerate the economy in surround areas,” he added.

Mohamad Rafie said the state government is also planning an “agropolis” development in four districts, namely Rembau, Kuala Pilah, Tampin, and Jempol. - BERNAMA