Nacra 2022 calls for entries, public listed and non-public listed organisations invited to participate

PETALING JAYA: The 32nd National Annual Corporate Reporting Awards (Nacra) has called for entries at the Nacra 2022 virtual launch today.

“Nacra has assembled an independent panel of expert adjudicators who are well-versed with the latest issues and developments in business and markets, as well as corporate reporting and sustainability disclosures,“ said the Nacra 2022 Adjudication Committee chairman Ahmad Zahirudin Abdul Rahim in a statement.

“Nacra will assess companies’ annual reports against their peers within the same tier of market capitalisation. There are three different tiers of market capitalisation and participants will be sub-divided into the appropriate tier based on their organisation’s market capitalisation,“ he added.

To ensure that corporate reporting in Malaysia is up-to-date with the latest local and global developments, reporting frameworks and best practices, the Nacra framework and assessment criteria incorporates elements that, among others:

> Align with the latest Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance (MCCG), which was reviewed and updated in April 2021 to strengthen board governance and integrate sustainability into business

> Emphasise sustainability to encourage organisations to integrate environmental, social, governance (ESG) considerations into their business models and disclosures including narratives on how they address climate change, net-zero targets, labour rights violations and modern slavery, to name a few key emerging risks.

> Facilitate investor demands for greater accountability and transparency on how the Covid-19 pandemic which continues to be ranked as a significant risk affects businesses and their prospects.

All public listed and non-public listed organisations as well as other organisations established in Malaysia are invited to participate in Nacra. The closing date for registration and submission of entries is May 31, 2022.

All organisations will compete for Excellence Awards according to market capitalisation for listed companies, with a separate category for non-listed organisations. All participants are also eligible to compete for the Best Sustainability Reporting and Best Designed Annual Report. Participants who submit the Malay version of their annual report will be eligible to compete for the title of Best Annual Report in Bahasa Malaysia.

Organised by Bursa Malaysia Bhd, the Malaysian Institute of Accountants, and the Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Nacra deems the importance for organisations to deliver high-quality corporate reports that tell their unique value creation stories in order to support investors in their actionability and decision-making.