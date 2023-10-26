Nadia Omer takes the helm at airasia Move as CEO

PETALING JAYA: airasia MOVE (formerly airasia Superapp) has appointed Nadia Omer as its new CEO effective today, taking over the helm from Mohamad Hafidz Mohd Fadzil who had served as airasia MOVE’s acting CEO since April this year.

Nadia has a track record in category conversion, consumer habit change and ecosystem value creation from her career journey spanning her early days at P&G to her roles at Nestle and PepsiCo. She most recently served as chief business officer of Cars24, Southeast Asia before joining airasia MOVE.

Capital A CEO and executive chairman of MOVE Digital Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said, “We are excited for the future of airasia MOVE, as we welcome Nadia into what we will say is a pivotal moment for the organisation.

“As announced last month, we are entering a new era of travel innovation, and I believe that Nadia’s multifaceted background has uniquely positioned her to lead airasia MOVE forward as Asean’s preferred one-stop travel platform.”

He added that Nadia will work closely with BigPay, led by Zubin Rada Krishnan, to offer seamless access to travel and financial services on one single platform, with integrated financial features.