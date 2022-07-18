Naim Holdings inks MoU with Sarawak Metro

KUCHING: Naim Holdings Bhd through its subsidiary Peranan Makmur Sdn Bhd (PMSB), have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd to collaborate on the implementation and management of the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) today.

The MoU signing was between Sarawak Metro and PMSB as well as Ibraco Bhd respectively.

Sarawak Metro, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Sarawak Economic Development Corp (SEDC), has been entrusted by the Sarawak government to develop KUTS to alleviate traffic congestion in Kuching and its surrounding areas. The development of KUTS is also expected to spur productivity and economic growth. This is in line with the Kuching Smart City Masterplan (2021-2025) initiative to address the need for a modern public transportation system and realise the State’s aspiration of becoming a developed and high-income State by 2030.

PMSB director and Naim group managing director Datuk Hasmi Hasnan said partnering with Sarawak Metro in the development of the KUTS will serve to minimise and alleviate traffic congestion across Greater Kuching area. Greater Kuching has been experiencing robust growth, with the increase in urban-rural migration as many people enter the city to gain access to new employment and business opportunities.

“We believe that this MoU will help in realising the vision for Sarawak to become a developed, high-income economy by 2030, supported by a reliable and effective transportation system that will increase productivity and drive greater economic integration.

“We believe the KUTS project will act as a catalyst to support the growth of this city in the future, and that it will not only reduce travel time but also, enhance connectivity between the city and the surrounding areas. In fact, the building of the ART station at the new location will improve the quality of life of the residents at Kuching Paragon and the surrounding areas,” he added.

The development of KUTS is expected to facilitate wider market access and improve connectivity throughout Greater Kuching, linking residential and industrial areas, businesses and institutions of higher education to places of interest for tourism.

Sarawak’s integrated public transportation system will be developed in stages, beginning in 2022 and is expected to be operational by 2025, while the entire Phase 1 is expected to be operational by 2027.

At the core of KUTS project is the ART system, a hydrogen-powered autonomous rail transit system which will help in decarbonising the state’s public transportation system and realise the state government’s drive to a hydrogen economy.