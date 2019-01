KUALA LUMPUR: Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin today launched the National Housing Policy 2018-2025 that outlines five focuses, 16 strategies and 57 action plans.

The five focuses includes quality housing for all; improving accessibility and affordability; cohesive neighbourhood; improving coordination between housing development & transportation; and strengthening institutional capability for the National Housing Policy.

A sub policy of the National Housing Policy is the National Affordable Housing Policy that draws the standards, main specifications and guide for the development of affordable homes.