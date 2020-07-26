National Instruments reaffirms promise to reinvest in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: US-based National Instruments (NI) has reaffirmed its commitment to Penang, despite the challenges that the software manufacturer faces from the resurgent Covid-19 global pandemic and disruptions to the global supply chain.

Its APAC Manufacturing and NI Malaysia managing director, Rajesh Purushothaman (pix), said the company sees the pandemic as a temporary setback and that NI is taking remedial steps to cope with issues such as supply disruptions and human resources.

Rajesh spoke to SunBiz recently and pointed out that the bigger picture is that the demand for technology continues unabated, and hence the company’s prior promise to reinvest in its Penang plant remains on track despite the disruption caused by the pandemic.

“We are positive that an upturn in the global economy would happen soon. Our presence in Penang is for the long term,” he said.

In the short term, the company plans to take steps to address any shortcomings due to the virus, especially in ensuring that its employees are made aware of the safety and security measures put in place to combat the virus.

As the global economy adjusts and the need for digitalisation and technology climbs, Rajesh said, NI will be there to provide the solutions in terms of its software expertise and applications.

“There is a need to understand that companies must prepare for the post-Covid-19 stage. We are optimistic that we can position NI well in the Malaysian context.”

Last year, NI, which is one of the pioneering electronics manufacturers in the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone, announced a RM170 million plan to expand its facility here, covering 160,000 sq ft on six acres of land.

The expansion of its manufacturing arm will focus on leveraging 5G technology to produce Industry 4.0 products, which will create up to 250 positions in addition to the present 1,000 employees. The expansion will also entail the establishment of a research and development centre.

Rajesh shared that NI has been reinventing the way it conducts business, from changing how its production lines function to becoming more customer-centric.

But in the ever-changing competitive area, Rajesh said, NI is also working with the state government to invest in the imparting of science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills to youths here.