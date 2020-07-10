National Poverty Line income revised to RM2,208 - DoSM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's national Poverty Line Income (PLI) has been revised to RM2,208, according to the calculations based on the 2019 methodology, says the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Previously, the PLI was calculated according to the 2005 methodology, with poverty benchmarked at RM980, based on the basic requirements for a household to live healthily and actively.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the revision of the PLI was in accordance with current needs that emphasises on optimal food intake and quality non-food basic requirements. - BERNAMA