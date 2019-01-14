Natural rubber output up 1.9% in November 2018

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s natural rubber (NR) production increased by 1.9% to 52,174 tonnes in November 2018, as compared to 51,209 tonnes in October, according to the Department of Statistics.

However, year-on-year comparisons showed that the production decreased by 11.1%, the department said in a statement today.

It said the average price of latex concentrate in November 2018 was recorded at 380.63 sen per kilogramme (kg) whereas the average price of Standard Malaysian Rubber 20 was 509.35 sen per kg, both fell 5.2% and 6.2% respectively as compared to the average price in October 2018.

Malaysia’s NR exports amounted 52,943 tonnes, a decrease of 2.3% as compared to October 2018.

The main destination of exported natural rubber was to China, 56.9% of the total exports in November, followed by Germany (11.9%), Finland (4.6%), Iran (3.0%) and Korea (3.0%).

Meanwhile, it said the domestic consumption of natural rubber in November 2018 was 42,834 tonnes against 44,771 tonnes during October 2018, a decrease of 4.3%.

The rubber glove industry as the main consumer consumed 76.4% or 32,744 tonnes of the total natural rubber domestic consumption.

The department said the level of NR stocks in November 2018 stood at 169,920 tonnes, gained by 2.6% as compared to 165,550 tonnes at the end of October 2018.