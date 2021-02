PETALING JAYA: Ekovest Bhd unit PLS Plantation Bhd has invited CIMB’s former CEO and chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazir Abdul Razak (pix) to assume the role of its non-executive independent chairman effective Feb 10, after he emerged as a strategic investor.

On the same date, Tan Hong Kheng will join its board as an independent non-executive director.

PLS had on Jan 22 announced a private placement of up to 10%, which saw Nazir subscribe for 19 million PLS shares at 95 sen per share. After the completion of the placement exercise, Nazir’s shareholding represents 4.75%, based on PLS’s current share capital.

He has also acquired options to purchase a further 22.82 million of the warrants in the company and assuming these warrants are exercised, his shareholding could potentially go up to 9.9% and will drop to 7.44% assuming all of the outstanding warrants are exercised.

“I look forward to providing my guidance and insights at a time when PLS is moving to expand its durian plantation and downstream businesses, and diversify into other agri-food areas,” Nazir said.

With Nazir’s appointment, the group’s current chairman Tan Sri Lim Kang Hoo will be redesignated as its executive vice-chairman. He is also Ekovest’s group executive chairman.

The changes follow the resignation of Hisham Mahmood as senior independent non-executive director on Jan 29 and the earlier resignation of Datuk Lim Kang Poh, the non-independent non-executive director, on Jan 21.

Currently, the incoming chairman serves as the founding partner and chairman of the Singapore-based private equity firm Ikhlas Capital, following his retirement from CIMB Group in 2018.

Meanwhile, Tan currently holds the position of COO of Taylor’s Schools and had previously taken the role of Tune Group’s group CEO and also general counsel of CIMB group.

Kang Hoo said the appointments are consistent with the company’s ambitions to grow aggressively and transform into a major agrifood business conglomerate.

“Nazir brings an extensive corporate network and vast experience in investments, merger and acquisitions, finance and governance. Tan has an impressive track record in banking and finance and brings years of hands-on experience in legal and compliance matters which become ever more important as the company scales up,” he added.