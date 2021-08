PETALING JAYA: The National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) calls on the entire spectrum of the Malaysian society including the business community per se, to be in solidarity with the government to assist businesses, entrepreneurs and the rakyat to overcome their financial and economic hardships caused by the pandemic; and to resume business and return to work in a safe and sustainable way.

NCCIM president Datuk Low Kian Chuan said “Merdeka Day” is a classic time to push the magic of “Keluarga Malaysia” to deliver the powers of solidarity to combat Covid-19 and to steer the nation’s economic machinery and its ecosystem to be back on its feet and bouncing ahead with growth.

“NCCIM reiterates that the government needs to rebuild public confidence and trust in its competence and capacity to implement effective measures to overcome the pandemic; with timely economic responses to limit and assist on the sufferings of businesses and the rakyat; and finally, to navigate the nation out of this crisis and onto better economic footing.”

The organisation hopes that the government with its National Recovery Council and the Covid-19 Special Task Force will continue to review, enhance and recalibrate the strategies to combat the pandemic; and help the rakyat and businesses to prepare for a safe, successful, and sustainable reopening of the economy.

NCCIM, and its five constituent chambers, in coordination with the industry associations remain committed to help the business community, especially SMEs, to stay afloat in this trying time. NCCIM further pledged its commitment to continue its submissions of constructive feedback to the government in balancing between saving lives and livelihoods; with cognisance that we have to learn to live with the virus.