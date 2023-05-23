NCER to use LIMA’23 as platform to promote investment opportunities

LANGKAWI: The Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) will promote its investment tax, talent, technology incentives and other opportunities to investors in the aerospace, maritime and semiconductor sectors during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA’23).

Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) CEO Mohamad Haris Kader Sultan said in a statement today that the event attracts a wide range of industry professionals, stakeholders and investors from across the globe as one of Asia-Pacific’s largest maritime and aerospace exhibitions.

“It provides an excellent platform for NCER to promote its competitive incentives, policies and regulations that encourage investment in the northern region.

“We are excited to participate in LIMA’23 and showcase the investment opportunities and incentives that NCER has to offer. NCER’s participation underscores the region’s commitment to promote economic development through strategic partnerships and collaborations,” he said.

NCER, a development initiative to promote economic growth in Peninsular Malaysia’s northern region, is dedicated to attract new high-impact and high-quality investments while fostering technology and innovation in key industries, he said.

Its location, highly skilled capable talent and comprehensive logistical infrastructure make NCER an ideal destination for businesses looking to expand.

“As a participant in LIMA’23, NCIA will highlight its strategic location, which offers excellent connectivity and access to major seaports and airports in the region. This makes it an ideal location for businesses to set up operations and connect to global markets.

“Additionally, NCER has a comprehensive infrastructure development plan that includes the improvement of highways, airports and seaports, making it an attractive destination for investors looking to tap into the growing Southeast Asian market,” he said.

Mohamad Haris said NCER is also home to a skilled workforce and a growing aviation and aerospace ecosystem with universities, research institutions that support innovation and research in key sectors such as aerospace.

He said this is an excellent opportunity for industry players to learn more about the region’s investment incentives and explore potential business possibilities in the aerospace, maritime and aviation sectors. – Bernama