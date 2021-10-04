NCIA: RM2.34b investments, 4,400 new jobs for Perak

PETALING JAYA: The Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) has secured five high-impact investments totalling RM2.34 bilion out of the total investment target for 2021 amounting to RM3.8 billion from five local companies with 4,400 jobs creation in Perak, according to NCIA CEO Datuk Seri Jebasingam Issace John.

The Perak Investment Commitment Council today presented the letter of awards at a virtual ceremony to the five companies namely Eco Medi Glove Sdn Bhd, Onetexx Sdn Bhd, PNA Technologies Sdn Bhd, Hicom-Teck See Manufacturing (M) Sdn Bhd, and Dynacare Sdn Bhd.

“To accelerate the recovery process following the Covid-19 pandemic, the Perak state government will continue to focus on attracting strategic and high-impact investments to spur the economy that includes providing more employment opportunities to the people,“ said Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad after he chaired the Perak state steering committee meeting before the virtual ceremony.

NCIA has forged a closer cooperation with the Perak state government to plan, implement, and coordinate development in less developed regions such as Kamunting, Kampung Gajah, Tanjung Malim, and Sitiawan.

These investments can enhance local economic growth as well as contribute towards Perak’s economic recovery. The state government encourages high value investments in the manufacturing and services sectors especially in research and development (R&D) activities, digitisation, and adoption of new technologies in line with the Perak Development Plan 2040.

Saarani appealed to the NCIA to attract more high-impact investments to Perak.

“Perak needs to focus on the production of electrical, electronic and optical products as well as rubber products, especially gloves. This is because Perak has an advantage in these industries compared to other states. Perak’s investment-related promotions need to be expanded so that it becomes an investment destination in the country,“ he added.

NCIA, as an investment facilitator through various incentive programmes said investing companies are now more confident in their decision to expand operations in Perak due to the state’s comprehensive business ecosystem and infrastructure, an adequate number of trained manpower, and attractive fiscal incentives.

Meanwhile, Dynacare has pledged to build a RM1.19 billion integrated manufacturing medical examination gloves factory at Lumut Port Industrial Park, Sitiawan that will create 1,194 jobs. Onetexx and Eco Medi Glove have invested RM373.9 milion and RM300 million, respectively, to build an integrated glove manufacturing facility and plant expansion with three additional factory blocks at Kamunting Raya Industrial Estate, Kamunting that have created 2,353 jobs.

Hicom Teck See Manufacturing has built an integrated bumper, instrument panel, and door module manufacturing facility with IR4.0 technology in Tanjung Malim, Perak that created 198 jobs. PNA Technologies has invested RM1.72 million in the building, installation, testing, and training for Wire Harness Production Line in Kampung Gajah, Perak, that will create 140 jobs.

NCIA also announced improvements to incentive programmes including the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) Tax Incentives, NCER Talent Enhancement Program, and Entrepreneur Fund (DU@NCER) in an effort to support the business community in Perak to overcome the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through the DU@NCER program, NCIA has provided financing grants to local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Perak to address the economic implications caused by the pandemic. To date, the DU@NCER programme has supported the development of 13 local SME entrepreneurs with a total new investment of RM135 million and created 520 new jobs.