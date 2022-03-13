NCT Alliance launches RM570m white knight project

PETALING JAYA: NCT Alliance Bhd subsidiary NCT Plantinum Sdn Bhd yesterday launched Ion Belian Garden, a white knight development project located in Batang Kali, Selangor with a gross development value of RM570 million.

Previously known as the Genting Valley project comprising 665 bungalow plots over five phases, the project was abandoned for almost 17 years by the initial developer. More than 200 victims were given a second chance with this revival.

Given NCT’s track record in the rehabilitation segment coupled with its experience in the property arena, NCT group was entrusted to revive the development, marking this as its third large scale revival project, previously having completed the largest abandoned housing development project in Malaysia at Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi and largest abandoned project in Pahang known as the Genting Highlands Billion Court.

Set to be the largest township in the Northern part of Selangor, the development of Ion Belian Garden is conceptualised as the city’s eminent residential and commercial address, striking a balance of urban lifestyle, business and leisure surrounded by nature. The first phase of Ion Belian Garden will consist of five precincts namely, Precinct A, B, C, D and E made up of 149 units of single-storey terrace house, 1,009 units of two-storey terrace houses and nine units of two storey shop offices.

NCT group managing director Datuk Seri Yap Ngan Choy said NCT’s appointment to revive the 105 acre of prime land demonstrates its strength in this field, particularly with its hands-on experience in recovering some of the largest abandoned projects in Malaysia.

“We are encouraged by the response with all 149 Rumah Selangorku units sold out within 5 minutes of launch. With a gross development value in excess of RM37 million, this marks an excellent beginning for Ion Belian Garden and solidifies the strong proposition offered by our development. The location and affordable price point in addition to easy access to tourist destinations such as Genting Premium Outlet and Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park are among the key attractions for home-buyers.”

Ion Belian Garden is currently open for sales. The pricing of each unit ranges between RM442,000 to RM676,200 for Precinct A, RM512,000 to RM691,700 for Precinct B, RM562,000 to RM646,400 for Precinct C, RM250,000 to RM296,700 and RM758,000 to RM801,300 for Precinct D and E respectively. Ion Belian Garden is slated for completion in 2025.