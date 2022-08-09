NCT Group and TM collaborate to future-proof SSIP through integrated digital solutions

KUALA LUMPUR: NCT Group of Companies (NCT) and Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) through its enterprise and public sector business solution arm, TM One, signed a collaboration agreement on Aug 9 for the integration of end-to-end digital solutions for NCT’s landmark Selangor Smart Industrial Park (SSIP).

The collaboration is aligned with NCT’s aspirations to establish dynamic and future-ready property developments while redefining Malaysia’s industrial park concept, with SSIP on track to become the first Managed Industrial Park (MIP) certified park in Malaysia.

Powered by TM’s robust and secured digital infrastructure for both fixed and wireless connectivity, as well as digital solutions including smart services, ICT solutions, Cloud and cybersecurity services, among others, SSIP will offer a differentiated experience with the latest in smart innovations - becoming one the leading developments in Malaysia to effectively implement end-to-end digitisation across all its facilities that will enable more efficient, modern and sustainable operations.

In addition to the digitalisation of business and residential facilities, SSIP will also include an Artificial Intelligence-managed (AI) centralised employee quarters complete with smart surveillance, supporting NCT’s close to 10,000 workforce more efficiently, in a safer and secured environment. It will also house a smart wellness centre leveraging on TM One’s end-to-end comprehensive digital solutions.

SSIP will reflect NCT’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspiration and decarbonisation goals, with plans for 1,000 units of solar-ready factories and warehouses. Coupled with TM’s smart service solutions such as smart surveillance, smart street lights, smart buildings, smart premises, smart parking and smart community, this will also factor into creating a comfortable and greener ecosystem in SSIP.

The smart solutions for businesses, industries, residences and community with advanced analytics will deliver a smarter and more efficient city for a greener Malaysia.

“It is a privilege to work alongside TM to ensure full suite of connectivity to power our SSIP. The role of TM is crucial in providing the groundwork and framework to realise our vision of creating a fully integrated end-to-end digital solution for our clients,“ said NCT group managing director Datuk Seri Yap Ngan Choy.

He said with the development and application of advanced technology, NCT aims to set a new benchmark to transform the design of industrial parks in the country while playing an active role in advancing Malaysia’s digital aspirations. Coupled with the immense economic potential, SSIP will continue to enhance Selangor’s position as the top investment destination in the country.

“We are excited to embark on this alliance with NCT and to support their aspirations to establish a smart, efficient, resilient and sustainable industrial park - one that will redefine the digitalisation of property developments in Malaysia,“ shared TM One executive vice-president Shazurawati Abd Karim.

“Aligning with TM’s mission to become a human-centred technology company, our comprehensive solutions from connectivity to smart services and digital innovations will advance the quality and efficiency of businesses and residents within SSIP - taking transformation forward for future communities,“ she said.