Nestle declares higher final dividend of RM1.40 despite lower Q4 net profit

PETALING JAYA: Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd has proposed a higher final dividend of RM1.40 per share despite its net profit declining 2% to RM123.82 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 against RM126.35 million in the previous corresponding period due to higher tax expense.

Including the interim dividends paid, this will bring the total dividend payout for the year to RM2.80 per share.

Its revenue for the quarter under review rose 5.2% to RM1.35 billion from RM1.28 billion.

Nestle’s full-year net profit increased 2.5% to RM658.88 million from RM642.55 million on the back of a 4.9% expansion in revenue to RM5.52 billion from RM5.26 billion, thanks to strong growth in both the domestic and export businesses.

Nestle told Bursa Malaysia that the better full-year earnings were due to favourable material prices and the group’s continuous efforts to improve efficiencies along the value chain. The group also recorded a one-off gain of RM9.4 million as a result of the divestment of its chilled dairy business.

Its CEO Juan Aranols said the group is confident of delivering another good performance in 2019.

We see strong demand for our brands in Malaysia and we have strong plans in place to continue generating sustainable and profitable growth. At the same time, we acknowledge some pressures from higher commodity prices and more volatile demand in our main export markets.”

“Moving forward, we look forward to continue to work closely with all our employees, customers, suppliers, business partners and shareholders to capture all opportunities and mitigate any challenges. Their support builds our confidence to continue growing stronger together” he added.

At 2.55pm, Nestle shares were trading RM1.60 or 1.1% lower at RM147.80 with 18,100 shares changing hands.