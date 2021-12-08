Nestlé M’sia shifting 100% of electricity needs to RE sources

PETALING JAYA: Nestlé Malaysia will be fully transitioning to 100% renewable electricity (RE) across all its operations in Malaysia as of Jan 1, 2022.

This will allow the company to reduce emissions by 75,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent every year. With this move, the company is leapfrogging and fulfilling its earlier commitment to have 100% of its electricity coming from renewable energy sources by 2025.

This move has been made possible by the Green Electricity Tariff (GET) programme launched by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources in partnership with TNBX Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Bhd, at end-November 2021. Nestlé Malaysia was one of the nine companies that pledged the adoption of this programme and is among the first to have completed the approval process. With this, all operational sites of the company in Malaysia will utilise renewable electricity.

Nestlé (Malaysia) Bhd CEO Juan Aranols said by adopting the Green Tariff programme, it can now supply all its electricity needs from solar and hydroelectric power supplied by TNBX.

“This change will allow access to Malaysia Renewable Energy Certificates (mRECs), contributing to our commitment to halve our greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050,” he added.