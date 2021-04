PETALING JAYA: Nestlé Malaysia has invested RM150 million in a plant-based meal solutions manufacturing facility, the first in Asean and one of only two in Asia.

The new facility, which was opened yesterday, will cater to the rising demand for plant-based foods and will supply local demand as well as exports. Getting people to eat more plant-based food is a priority for the Nestlé Group globally.

This facility has been the main contributor to the RM280 million capital expenditure in 2020, the highest in the last six years.

Nestle SA executive vice-president and CEO, Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa Chris Johnson commented that it chose Malaysia, and Selangor, as the location of this new manufacturing hub, as it find here the right infrastructure, trade links and access to talent and capabilities.

“We also build on Nestlé’s 108 years of successful presence in Malaysia. We are confident that with this new facility we will be able to capture the exciting growth opportunity for plant-based products in this region, which is a very important growth priority for the Nestlé Group worldwide.”

Nestlé (Malaysia) Bhd CEO Juan Aranols said this production site in Shah Alam will allow it to supply locally produced, high-quality, great-tasting and halal certified plant-based meals.

“Malaysians are becoming interested in exploring alternatives to meat consumption, either because of health reasons or for environmental considerations. For them, we have developed an exciting range of new products that provide an excellent nutritional alternative supporting healthier and more sustainable lifestyles.”

Located within Nestlé’s existing Shah Alam Industrial Complex in Selangor, the new production site, with a build-up area of 6,000 sqm, has an annual production capacity of 8,000 tonnes and is equipped with the latest food processing machinery and highly automated packing lines.

Nestlé’s new plant has already commenced production of its new Harvest Gourmet plant-based products for the out-of-home market and is soon to launch its consumer range, to be available in retail nationwide and via eCommerce. Made with plant-based ingredients such as soy, wheat, beetroot, carrot, pomegranate and blackcurrant, all products are meat-free, high in protein, and a good source of fibre. The range currently includes the Sensational Burger patty as well as Schnitzel, chargrilled pieces and ground mince products that can be easily integrated in home cooking recipes.