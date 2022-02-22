Nestle Malaysia posts Q4 net profit of RM112.1m

PETALING JAYA: Nestlé (Malaysia) Bhd’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2021 fell 15.4% to RM112.10 million from RM132.49 million a year ago, due mainly to the impact of higher commodity prices and Covid-19-related expenses.

Profit was also somewhat impacted by one-off costs incurred due to the December floods, including financial assistance to affected employees, costs for repair or write-offs of damaged vehicles and trade assets as well as donations to the communities impacted in Klang Valley.

Fourth-quarter revenue increased 7.1% to RM1.47 billion from RM1.37 billion in the same quarter of 2020, driven by higher domestic and export sales which grew 6.0% and 10.8% respectively. The group’s food and beverage (F&B) business was a key driver, recording a strong 6.4% increase, while out-of-home channels maintained a positive trajectory following the easing of restrictions, even though still well behind pre-Covid levels.

The board declared a third interim dividend of RM1.02 per share for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2021, 10 sen higher than the third interim dividend of 2020.

For the full year, the group’s net profit grew 3.1% to RM569.81 million from RM552.71 million a year ago, due primarily to the higher sales achieved and marketing spend efficiencies.

Revenue grew 5.9% to RM5.73 billion from RM5.41 billion in the previous year on the back of higher domestic and export sales which increased 6.2% and 5.0% respectively. This was driven by the group’s core F&B business, which recorded a growth of 6.3%.

CEO Juan Aranols said continued volatility is expected as the pandemic transitions towards an endemic phase while new variants remain a global short-term risk factor and global supply chains remain highly disrupted.

“Without a doubt, challenges will persist in the year ahead, including rising food commodity costs, that in some cases could translate into price increases.”