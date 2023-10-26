Nestle Malaysia remains on positive trajectory in Q3

PETALING JAYA: Nestlé (Malaysia) Bhd continued its robust growth trajectory for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2023, recording solid top and bottom-line results.

For its third quarter of 2023, the group recorded a turnover of RM1.77 billion, marking a 5.3% increase from the same quarter last year. Domestic sales remained a key contributor with double-digit growth of 11.7%. This was partially offset by export sales, which were lower in comparison to a very high baseline in the previous year’s corresponding quarter.

Nestlé (Malaysia) Bhd CEO Juan Aranols (pix) said, “The positive momentum we have achieved reflects the solid work done by our teams to continue delivering high-quality, great-tasting, and nutritious products which meet the expectations of Malaysians. Through excellence in sales execution and across all steps in the value chain, we continue to protect the relevance of our brands and product offerings across all commercial channels. Our core products have continued to deliver a good performance, while our recent innovations have been well-received by consumers, giving us confidence to continue delivering sustainable profitable growth.”

Profit before tax (PBT) and profit after tax (PAT) both increased to RM200.3 million and RM133.7 million respectively in Q3’23. This was driven by robust domestic sales coupled with the group’s continuous drive to enhance internal efficiencies and cost saving initiatives, as well as a more moderate impact of commodity costs. The Wyeth business, integrated for the first time in this quarter, delivered positive results as per expectations.

Aranols said that they continued to invest year-in and year-out to keep their industrial assets competitive and efficient, while reducing their environmental impact.

Once again, he added this year they will see good progress in their major published measurements.

“Indeed, constantly making progress in our ESG initiatives through our multiple programmes remains of the highest priority. We are further scaling up our efforts to eliminate plastic waste by advancing our partnership with several municipalities to reach already 170,000 households in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur. A key highlight in this respect is the recently expanded partnership with Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam and KPT Recycle Sdn Bhd, a waste management firm specialising in innovative, environmentally responsible solutions, to further accelerate our current household coverage,” he added.

He pointed out that they are furthering their efforts to uplift local farming communities by expanding their Farmer Connect programme to Sabah and Sarawak, where they have joined hands with the Malaysian Cocoa Board to promote sustainable cocoa farming and the adoption of Regenerative Agriculture practices, with the ultimate objective of increasing the local cocoa ingredients used for the manufacturing of their products.

“Our reforestation initiative Project RELeaf made further progress in the quarter, and we are on track to deliver the second million trees planted by mid-2024, as per our earlier announcement,” he said.

For the first nine months ended Sept 30, 2023, the group registered a turnover of RM5.37 billion, marking a 7% increase compared with RM5.02 billion in last year’s corresponding period mainly due to the double-digit growth in domestic sales driven by robust demand. This was slightly tempered by reduced export sales, which had benefited from a robust recovery in 2022 as the global economy reopened after the pandemic.

The group’s PBT of RM702.4 million and PAT of RM511.8 million for the first nine months of the year reflects a moderate increase of 3.9% and 5% respectively. This was supported by strong domestic sales growth and continuous focus on internal efficiencies and saving initiatives to offset the impact of volatile commodity prices and unfavourable exchange rates. The improved PAT was also supported by the absence of the Cukai Makmur (Prosperity Tax) imposed in 2022.

In line with the group’s commitment to delivering value for shareholders, the board declared a second interim dividend of RM0.70 per share for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2023, consistent with the second interim dividend of 2022.