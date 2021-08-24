Nestle Malaysia’s Q2 earnings up 27.5% on robust domestic sales growth

PETALING JAYA: Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd’s net profit for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 rose 27.5% to RM134.53 million, compared with RM105.53 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, driven by robust domestic sales growth attributed to its core food and beverage segment as well as improvement in the out-of-home business.

Revenue for the quarter stood at RM1.38 billion, a 13.2% improvement over RM1.22 billion previously.

In the first half of the financial year ended June 30, 2021, the group’s net profit stood at RM309.69 million, a 6.1% increase from RM291.84 million in the same half of the previous year, supported by lower taxes due to the reinvestment allowance tax incentive for the group’s new plant-based meal solutions manufacturing facility.

Revenue for the period rose 6.6% to RM2.83 billion from RM2.65 million previously.

Nestle declared an interim dividend of 70 per share, which will be paid on Oct 7, 2021.

According to its Bursa disclosure, with the national vaccination programme’s progress, the group believes the light at the end of the tunnel is now in sight.

Nestle believes the main challenge for the rest of the year will come from the impact of rising food commodity costs, which it mitigated in the first half of the year through its hedging policies.

Nestle CEO Juan Aranols noted that this impact will become more noticeable in the months ahead.

“That being said, we remain confident to deliver another solid year in 2021, with good sales growth and resilient bottom-line performance.

“Building on our good momentum, we remain focused on driving our positive trajectory in the second half of the year as we strive to deliver sustainable growth for 2021, while supporting Malaysia on the road to recovery,” he said in a statement today.