PETALING JAYA: Nestle Malaysia Bhd has pleged to support over 200,000 Malaysians through its RM15 million investment into vatrious Covid-19 initiatives, channelled through its “Nestlé Cares” umbrella, as well as through specific initiatives supported by its different brands.

CEO Juan Aranols said the first phase has already started and is focused on providing immediate relief through the group’s partnership with the Malaysian Red Crescent society and multiple food donations to front liners and people in need.

“A second phase will follow to focus on supporting livelihoods of the most impacted communities. In summary, it is about helping those who have been most impacted by the Covid-19 crisis to get back on their feet,” he said in a statement.

The second phase will help address socioeconomic issues emerging such as the loss of livelihoods among the B40 and lower income communities, as well as a number of impacted local small and medium enterprises.

In addition to this, additional funding will also be allocated to provide financial aid to charitable organisations across the nation, through Nestlé’s ongoing biggest contest to date – eraduan Nestlé Gaji Seumur Hidup(Nestlé Salary for Life contest).

“With these initiatives in place, Nestlé Malaysia aims to help many Malaysians overcome their difficulties and we will continue to contribute to the nation’s recovery effort through our ongoing operational activities, our planned investments and the unwavering commitment in support of the nation,” Aranols said.

Malaysian Red Cross chairman Tan Sri Tunku Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah invited more businesses to lend much-needed support to the nation’s front-liners and to those adversely affected by the pandemic.

“It is our ultimate mission to unite corporations, NGOs and members of the public – from all sectors and all walks of life - together alongside front-liners, in solidarity, to overcome this global threat and eventually restore this nation to the peaceful, vibrant, multicultural Eden we all know and love,” she said.

Meanwhile in a separate statement, Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) said it has contributed a total of RM23 million to support those most in need via various donations and Covid-19 relief efforts.

PNB group chairman Tan Sri Zeti Aziz said PNB is dedicated to lending a hand in whatever way it can.

“To further support the Covid-19 recovery and relief efforts, PNB has also donated to the Government-Linked Companies (GLCs) and Government-Linked Investment Companies’ (GLICs) Disaster Response Network (GDRN).

“Financial support has also been extended to the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) to boost the centre’s readiness level, and to the zakat institutions to help Malaysians in need to weather through this unprecedented period. To help reduce the burden on businesses which may experience a severe financial impact during this period, PNB is providing a rental waiver for all SME tenants in PNB-owned properties,” she said.

Along with PNB’s contributions, its major investee companies including Maybank, Sime Darby Bhd, Sime Darby Plantation, Sime Darby Property, UMW Holdings Berhad, SP Setia, Sapura Energy, Duopharma Biotech Berhad, MIDF Berhad and others have also undertaken wide ranging initiatives.