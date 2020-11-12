Nestle posts net profit of RM128.39 million for third quarter

PETALING JAYA: Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd posted a 13.8% decline in net profit to RM128.39 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2020, from RM148.99 million in the same quarter of the previous year, attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on the hotel, restaurant and cafe (Horeca) channels as well as a higher operational expenses to preserve safety and continuity.

Revenue for the period came in at RM1.39 billion, a slight dip of 0.9% from RM1.4 billion reported previously.

For the quarter, the group has declared a second interim dividend of 70 sen per share.

For the first three quarters of 2020, the group has posted a net profit of RM420.23 million, a 22.3% reduction from RM541.1 million reported in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, its revenue has fallen by 3.5% to RM4.04 billion from RM4.19 billion reported previously.

According to its Bursa disclosure, the group expects the challenges to persist in the near term but it believes the longer term prospects are positive.

It pointed out that its strong innovation pipeline across categories will support Nestle’s performance in the fourth quarter and it remains focused on driving excellence in operations and commercial execution to accelerate growth.

The group’s CEO Juan Aranols commented that its business has been resilient but not immune to the significant impact of the pandemic.

“The results for the quarter reflect strong demand generation activities throughout the quarter. This has helped to keep a robust in-home consumption for all our main brands,” he said in a press release.

The CEO is confident that with all the elements Nestle has is in place it will generate solid results and shareholder return again.

“As we balance our growth drive with a prudent approach to manage potential downside risks in this current uncertain landscape,” he elaborated.