Net foreign buying on Bursa enters week six with RM57.2m

PETALING JAYA: Net foreign buying of equities on Bursa Malaysia continued into its sixth consecutive week, reflecting a more moderate pace of RM52.7 million last week, said MIDF Research.

In its weekly fund flow, the research house said that net buying activities occurred from Monday to Wednesday, with Wednesday experiencing the highest net foreign inflow at RM106.4 million.

However, it observed that the foreigners shifted to net selling by the end of the week, which was potentially prompted by the release of two weak economic data points. In July, total exports fell by 13.1% year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM116.75 billion, while total imports shrank by 15.9% y-o-y to RM99.66 billion.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s gross domestic product grew at a slower-than-expected rate of 2.9% y-o-y in the second quarter of 2023.

Year-to-date (YTD), foreign investors have been net sellers of domestic equities at a rate of RM2.41 billion.

“The top three sectors that posted net foreign inflows were property (RM165.3 million), technology (RM27.4 million) and plantation (RM23.9 million), while the top three sectors with net foreign outflows were industrial products and services (RM106.5 million), healthcare (RM49.6 million) as well as (real estate investment trusts) REIT (RM27.1 million).

MIDF said local institutions turned net buyers at RM76.1 million after net selling for the past five weeks. YTD, local institutions have been net buyers at RM2.76 billion.

Going into the sixth consecutive week, local retailers have net sold RM128.8 million worth of domestic equities last week. YTD, local retailers have been net sellers at RM348.9 million.

In terms of participation, it said that there was an increase in average daily trading volume across the board, with retail investors at 24.9%, local institutions at 28.2% and foreign investors at 11.9%.