Net foreign selling at RM189.4m last week: MIDF

PETALING JAYA: Net foreign selling of Malaysian equities on Bursa Malaysia last week continues its ninth week streak with outflow amounting to RM189.4 million.

In its weekly fund flow, the research house said that the foreign investors have been sellers for 18 out of 24 weeks this year, with a total net foreign outflow of RM3.66 billion.

“Every trading day last week was a net selling day by the foreigners except on Monday when they were picking up counters such as Malayan Banking Bhd (RM17.7 million), RHB Bank Bhd (RM8.6 million) and YTL Corp Bhd (RM8.5 million).

In addition, the top three sectors that posted net foreign inflows were transportation and logistics (RM103.9 million), construction (RM28.4 million) as well as consumer products and services (RM14.3 million), while the top three sectors that recorded net foreign outflows were financial services (RM141.4 million), plantation (RM60.1 million) as well as industrial products and services (RM50.4 million).

MIDF added that the local institutional investors remained net buyers for the third consecutive week at RM81.2 million. Year-to-date, they have been net buyers of domestic equities for 18 out of 24 weeks, with a total net inflow of RM3.2 billion.

“Local retailers remained net buyers for the fourth consecutive week after net buying RM108.3 million. Year-to-date, local retailers have been net buyers for 13 out of 24 weeks. The total net buying year-to-date amounted to RM418.2 million,” it said.

In terms of participation, there was an increase in average daily trading volume across the board, with retailers (13.7%), local institutions (15.1%) and foreigners (46.5%).