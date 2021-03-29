Net foreign selling of Malaysian equities at RM239.8m last week

PETALING JAYA: Foreign investors turned net sellers of Malaysian equities for the week ended March 26, 2021 with disposals totalling RM239.8 million selloff, according to MIDF Research’s weekly fund flow report.

It said the market opened last Monday with international funds selling RM28.86 million net of Malaysian equities, while retailers and local institutions emerged as net buyers to the tune of RM26.42 million and RM2.44 million, respectively.

The research house observed that offshore investors were net sellers every day of the week, except Wednesday and Friday, but the inflow was insufficient to reverse the overall negative momentum.

It said the largest foreign outflow was at RM213.97 million recorded on Tuesday and the smallest at RM28.86 million reported on Monday.

On a year-to-date basis, foreign outflow came in lower compared to the same period last year. Thus far, net selling by foreigners totalled RM1.52 billion compared with RM2.59 billion in the period of the previous year.

However, retail investors emerged as net buyers every day last week except for Friday, which saw net selling of RM5.32 million. Retailers’ largest net buying was recorded on Tuesday at RM98.42 million and the smallest was on Monday at RM26.42 million.

Meanwhile, local institutions were net sellers every day of the week, except Monday and Tuesday. There was a cumulative weekly inflow of RM10.48 million, with net buying at RM2.44 million on Monday and RM115.55 million on Tuesday.

Since the start of 2021, MIDF Research observed, retailers have been net buyers of local equities to the tune of RM4.99 billion. Local institutions and foreign investors are net sellers with RM3.47 billion and RM1.52 billion, respectively.

In terms of participation, the retail investors, local institutions and foreign investors recorded weekly decreases of 28.32%, 29.26% and 45.08% respectively in average daily trade value.