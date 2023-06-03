Net foreign selling of Malaysian equities worth RM338.7m last week

PETALING JAYA: MIDF Research reported net selling of Malaysian equities worth RM338.7 million last week as foreign funds departed from the domestic market after two consecutive weeks of net buying.

Throughout last week, foreign investors sold off Malaysian equities every trading day, with the exception of Tuesday when an inflow of RM9 million was recorded. Year-to-date, foreign investors have net sold RM685.7 million worth of Malaysian equities.

The highest amount of net outflow occurred on Monday to the tune of RM178.6 million while Wednesday and Thursday were the second and third highest net selling days of the week amounting to RM84.2 million and RM73.8 million respectively.

The sectors with the most net foreign inflows were energy with RM33.5 million, construction with RM24.8 million, and real estate investment trusts (REITS) with RM2.5 million. On the other side, financials (RM121 million), industrials (RM80 million), and healthcare (RM74.3 million) were sectors that saw net foreign outflows.

Local institutions appeared as net buyers last week, with total net inflows worth RM296.0 million. Only Tuesday recorded a net outflow of RM78.3 million, while the rest of the week recorded inflows. The heaviest net inflows were seen on Friday at RM168.9 million followed by Monday at RM132.1 million. Year-to-date, local institutions have net bought RM736.8 million.

Similarly, local retailers were net buyers last week, to the tune of RM42.7 million. Only Wednesday saw net outflows of RM55.1 million. Year-to-date, local retailers are net sellers at RM51.1 million.

In terms of participation, there was an increase in average daily trading volume among local institutions (+0.3%) and foreign investors (+42.0%), in contrast to local retailers (-6.3%).