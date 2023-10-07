Net foreign selling on Bursa continues into 12th successive week

PETALING JAYA: Following Bank Negara Malaysia’s decision to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate at 3% on July 6, last Friday witnessed the highest weekly investment from local institutional investors into Bursa Malaysia worth RM160.6 million, according to MIDF Research.

However, for the week ended July 7, foreign investors continued their net selling streak for the twelfth consecutive week, with net foreign outflows reaching RM254.1 million, the research firm said in its fund flow report today.

Last Monday, net foreign inflows of RM83 million were observed, with interest in stocks such as Public Bank (RM28.4 million), Maybank (RM16 million) and Gamuda (RM15.2 million).

Foreigners have been sellers for 21 out of 27 weeks this year, with a total net outflow of RM4.45 billion.

The only two sectors that posted net foreign inflows last week were plantation (RM23.5 million) and construction (RM22.4 million), while the top three sectors that recorded net foreign outflows were financial services (RM75.9 million), consumer products & services (RM51.2 million) and industrial products & services (RM50.3 million).

Local institutional investors remained net buyers for the sixth consecutive week at a rate of RM200.9 million. Year-to-date, they have been net buyers of domestic equities for 21 out of 27 weeks, with a total net inflow of RM3.93 billion.

Local retailers remained net buyers for the second consecutive week, after net buying RM53.2 million worth of domestic equities last week. Year-to-date, local retailers have been buyers for 15 out of 27 weeks. The total net buying year-to-date amounted to RM516.3 million.

In terms of participation, there was a decrease in average daily trading volume by foreign investors (17.9%) and retail investors (1.2%), There was, however, a 3.3% increase by local institutional investors.