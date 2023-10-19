Netflix gains subscribers with ads and password crackdown

SAN FRANCISCO: Netflix said on Wednesday (Oct 18) subscriber numbers grew nearly 11% to 247 million in the recently ended third quarter as it cracked down on password sharing and refined an ad-supported tier.

The leading streaming service said it is increasing the price of its basic plan in the United States to US$11.99 monthly and its premium plan to US$22.99, with similar price “adjustments” set for Britain and France.

“While we mostly paused price increases as we rolled out paid sharing ... as we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more,” Netflix said in the letter to shareholders.

Netflix shares leapt more than 12% to US$43.80 in after-market trades on the Nasdaq exchange.

The streaming service said in an earnings report that its nascent ad-supported offering was gaining traction, with the number of users increasing nearly 70% over the quarter.

Netflix reported a profit of US$1.68 billion (RM7.96 billion) on revenue of US$8.5 billion in the quarter, beating market expectations with its earnings figures.

“All-in-all, management’s working hard to squeeze every last drop of cash possible from the available subscriber base, but as that cup begins to run dry, it will be a lot more important to understand exactly how successful the next phase of growth can be,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

In May, the Silicon Valley giant expanded its crackdown on users sharing passwords with people beyond their immediate family, as it seeks to shore up revenue after a rough patch last year.

To convert non-paying users, Netflix has introduced “borrower” or “shared” accounts, in which subscribers can add extra viewers for a higher price, or transfer viewing profiles to new accounts.

In a separate bid for revenue, Netflix launched an ad-subsidized offering around the same time as the crackdown and later eliminated its lowest priced ad-free plan, which cost $10 a month in the US.

The ad-supported tier, launched late last year, costs US$7.

Netflix mailed out its last DVD in September, ending after 25 years the service that helped the company grow into an entertainment behemoth.

Founder Reed Hastings has often said that he started the company in a pique of frustration with the Blockbuster rental store that charged him US$40 for returning the movie “Apollo 13” six weeks late.

Out of that eventually came the idea for a subscription-based DVD-by-mail service that let the customer hold onto the title as long as they wanted.

Once viewed, the DVD was slipped into a prepaid envelope and sent back to the company, with the subscriber’s next choice sent on its way in exchange.

The earnings report came as Netflix and other film and television makers see productions halted by an actors strike in the United States.

Hollywood writers had also been on strike, but came to a tentative agreement with studios just weeks ago.

During the strike, Netflix said it was relying on a “pretty robust slate of releases” and a large base of upcoming films and shows from around the world.

A Netflix adaptation of Japanese manga comic One Piece was watched more than 18 million times in its first four days, putting it at the top of the charts.

The story of Monkey D Luffy, a boy with a straw hat and stretchy superpowers determined to become king of all pirates by finding a treasure known as the One Piece has captivated manga fans since its first editions in 1997.

“We continue to focus on improving our slate, with best-in-class originals and licensed titles from around the world,” Netflix told shareholders in the letter.

Netflix cited popular shows including One Piece, Class Act out of France, and Guns & Gulaabs from India. – AFP