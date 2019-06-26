NetX partners 2Go Technologies for e-KYC platform

PETALING JAYA: NetX Holdings Bhd has entered into a collaboration agreement with 2Go Technologies Group Ltd (2GO) for the development and deployment of electronic customer verification platform known as the e-KYC platform in Malaysia.

NetX said the e-KYC platform is aimed as being a verified and widely accepted data passport, to enhance data privacy of users and increase efficiency of data verification process of business platforms.

“It is planned to be implemented into a variety of platforms, ranging from basic account verification, trading platforms to e-commerce platforms and everything in between.”

2GoTrade is a technology solution provider for the equities and capital market that focuses on equities trading and post-trade support through the use of IT cloud services that serves a broader financial institution market in Hong Kong.