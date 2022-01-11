New Emirates country manager for Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Emirates’ new country manager in Malaysia officially takes office on Nov 1. Saeed Mubarak takes over from Mohammad Al Attar who had led the market for three years since 2019. Mohammad will move on to head the airline’s operations in Indonesia.

Saeed joined Emirates Airlines’ administrative training programme six years ago and assumed various roles within the commercial department, the most recent of which being country manager in Tunisia. He holds a university degree in applied sciences, with specialisation in communications.

As the new country manager for Malaysia, Saeed will be responsible for the smooth running of the airline’s overall business in the country and will manage a team of 45 professionals, ensuring that Emirates remains an attractive airline of choice for Malaysians.

“I am looking forward to work with the local team to heighten the success achieved so far as well as to strengthen business relations in the aviation industry. I am also excited to promote Dubai as an attractive destination for leisure and business travellers in this region,” said Saeed.