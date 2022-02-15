New Honda City hatchback hybrid priced at RM107,783

PETALING JAYA: Honda Malaysia revealed the Honda City Hatchback RS e:HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) variant is priced at RM107,783.09 (on-the-road price without insurance). It is the first time the model is offered in the market as a hatchback body type.

Its managing director and CEO Madoka Chujo stated since the launch of the All-New City Hatchback in December 2021, the response from Malaysians has been overwhelming with more than 5,200 bookings collected.

“We are confident that the All-New City Hatchback RS e:HEV will set the benchmark in the market with its complete package of stylish RS exterior, e:HEV powertrain, Honda SENSING and advanced telematics Honda Connect,” she said in a statement.

Madoka anticipates the model will attract the attention of customers, especially the younger audience.