PETALING JAYA: HR Owen’s Bentley, Lamborghini and Maserati supercar dealership megacentre in Herfordshire, UK is set to open in the third quarter of the year.

In an article from AM Online, the 5.4 acre site at Hatfield has a development cost of £30 million (RM170.92 million), and will increase HR Owen’s showroom portfolio to 17 from 14, and bring its Bentley and Lamborghini franchises to four each.

The site will comprise an east complex housing four car showrooms, along with two workshops and offices each surrounding a shared mall area. Meanwhile, the west portion will have a showroom on the ground and first floors.

In a statement, HR Owen CEO Ken Choo said this latest stage of expansion first began in 2013 with the takeover by the Berjaya Group.

“[It] will enter its next phase with the construction of this flagship site in Hatfield; bringing to life the vision of our chairman, Tan Sri Vincent Tan. In recent years, we have invested millions in our sales and aftersales operations, ensuring we’re reaching more customers with the kind of class-leading service we’re known for.

“And in 2021, in the midst of a lot of uncertainty, we’re showing our commitment to the UK and to our customers, not just with the development at Hatfield, but with a new global flagship Rolls-Royce showroom in Mayfair and an all-new Bentley showroom in Surrey, too.”