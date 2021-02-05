New US jobless benefits claims decline for third straight week

WASHINGTON: New applications for jobless benefits declined for a third straight week, dropping to levels last seen in November, the US Labor Department reported on Thursday.

New claims fell to 779,000, seasonally adjusted, in the week ended Jan 30, fewer than expected and a drop of 33,000 from the previous week's downwardly-revised level.

However, even with the decline it was still a huge number indicating the ongoing toll from business restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

And the data showed another 348,912 new claims were filed last week under a separate program for freelance workers, underscoring the labor force's continued struggles.

"Still eye-wateringly huge numbers, with (greater than) 17 million still receiving some form of unemployment benefit," investment banker Dan Alpert said on Twitter.

The United States saw unemployment skyrocket after the Covid-19 pandemic began last March, with weekly claims climbing into the millions before declining as states relaxed restrictions and consumers felt more confident about venturing out.

While the latest data shows regular claims hitting their lowest level since late November, they remain well above the single worst week of the 2008-2010 global financial crisis.

Speaking before the data was released, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the high levels of new claims shows the need for more government aid.

"We've got some tough months ahead until we get control of the pandemic, but we want to make sure we've got a good strong labour market (that) can put people back to work in these small businesses that need help," she told ABC's Good Morning America.

In another development, new orders for US-made goods rose more than expected in December and business spending on equipment was solid, pointing to continued strength in the manufacturing industry in the near term.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday that factory orders increased 1.1% after surging 1.3% in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders gaining 0.7% in December. Orders dropped 6.6% year-on-year.

Manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the US economy, has been driven by strong demand for goods such as electronics and furniture as 23.7% of the labour force works from home because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But spending on long-lasting manufactured goods declined for a second straight month in December, government data showed last week. The distribution of vaccines to fight the coronavirus is picking up, which is expected to lift spending on services by summer, and slow the manufacturing momentum.

The Institute for Supply Management reported this week that its index of national factory activity slipped in January.

Unfilled orders at factories fell 0.3% in December. Factory goods orders in December were boosted by strong demand for machinery, electrical equipment, appliances and components, as well as primary metals and fabricated metal products.

The Commerce Department also reported that orders for non-defence capital goods excluding aircraft, which are seen as a measure of business spending plans on equipment, increased 0.7% in December instead of 0.6% as reported last month.

Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate business equipment spending in the gross domestic product report, advanced 0.7%. They were previously reported to have gained 0.5% in December.

Business spending on equipment increased robustly for a second straight quarter in the fourth quarter, contributing to the economy's 4% annualised growth rate during that period. – AFP, Reuters