New World Capital Advisors Malaysia announces board of directors

PETALING JAYA: New World Capital Advisors Sdn Bhd (NWCA Malaysia) has appointed Rahimin Aziz and Jalil Rasheed to its board of directors.

NWCA Malaysia was established earlier this year by New World Group (NWG), a London-based global diversified investment company, in partnership with Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp).

New World Capital Advisors Ltd (NWCA) is the advisory and merchant banking division of New World Group and acts as a fiduciary to institutional and sovereign capital across the asset management, technology, and venture capital verticals.

NWCA Malaysia provides advisory services including mergers and acquisitions, strategy, and operations advice to diversified businesses, corporations, and institutional investors in Malaysia as well as neighbouring countries in the region. NWCA Malaysia is focused on exclusive opportunities in Asia, with Malaysia being the launchpad into the region.

The group continues to strengthen its partnership and leadership team in Southeast Asia and beyond, with Rahimin Aziz and Jalil Rasheed joining BCorp chairman & founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan, New World Group co-founder & CEO Adam Sadiq and NWCA Malaysia chairman and managing director Lena Tan on the board.

Rahimin is the CEO of a strategic family office in the region and brings extensive investment experience across the energy, real estate and financial services sectors focusing on Asia and the US. Prior to his formal appointment, Rahimin has supported Adam and NWG co-founder Zeiad Idris in an advisory capacity.

Jalil is currently the CEO of BCorp. Prior to joining BCorp he was CEO of Permodalan Nasional Bhd, one of the largest government asset management companies in Malaysia. Jalil Rasheed previously held positions at Invesco and Aberdeen Islamic Asset Management based in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Lena said with growing international investor interest in Malaysia and the region, a board of such high calibre and international experience would be a tremendous asset to unlock significant opportunities for investments.

“Rahimin and Jalil are highly respected with outstanding track records in value creation across the developed and emerging markets.”

Vincent Tan said the NWCA Malaysia business has hit the ground running since Q2 this year and he is excited to see them work on unlocking the immense opportunities that Malaysia and the broader region have to offer.

“All of us here at BCorp are delighted to be a part of this journey with New World Group as the company continues to expand into Asia.”

Adam Sadiq said it is excited to formalise the appointments of Rahimin and Jalil to the board, bringing their extensive experience ranging from asset management to consumer business.

“They will bring tremendous value-add to the NWCA Malaysia team as we continue to build globally recognised brands.”

New World Group, through its NWCA Malaysia division, will focus on exclusive opportunities in the region which enhance the firm’s global portfolio of businesses. In the last year, NWG has made several strategic investments, including the launch of its GP programme by taking a stake in real estate investor The Valesco Group, which has grown its asset under management to €2 billion (RM9.9 billion). NWG furthermore invested in Algbra, a global digital bank focusing on banking the world’s underbanked, and which sees Southeast Asia as a pillar region for the company’s global expansion.