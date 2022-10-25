Ni Hsin EV Tech receives RTD approval for electric bikes

PETALING JAYA: Ni Hsin Group Bhd wholly owned subsidiary Ni Hsin EV Tech Sdn Bhd (NH EV Tech) today received Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) from the Road Transport Deparment under the Malaysia Road Transport Act 1987 for two models of its Ebixon Electric Vehicle (EV) Bikes in the personal and commercial categories namely, the TAILG Bold and TAILG Torq respectively.

NH EV Tech had on March 23, 2022 entered into an original equipment manufacturing agreement (OEM agreement) with Dongguan Tailing Motor Vehicle Co Ltd (TAILG) for the manufacture of EV bikes or EV motorcycles as commonly known in Malaysia.

Under the OEM agreement, TAILG will manufacture the EV bikes and deliver components, spare parts and software while NH EV Tech will assemble and test as well as run quality control and commission the EV bikes in Malaysia.

TAILG, established in China in 2004, specialises in R&D, manufacturing, sales and service of new energy electric vehicles. Its products cover electric bike, electric scooter, electric special bike, electric tricycle and other vehicles. TAILG, which ranks top three in China, is recognised as a “Partner of UN Environment E-mobility Programme” and has 7,000 exclusive shops all around the world. TAILG also set the Guinness World Records for the greatest distance by electric scooter, single charge in October of 2020.

The International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) had, on March 17, 2022, issued the manufacturing licence to NH EV Tech to act as licenced manufacturer to carry out the manufacture and assembly of EV bike activity in Seri Kembangan, Selangor as from Oct 29, 2021 in pursuance of the Industrial Coordination Act 1975 (ACT 156).

NH EV Tech managing director Khoo Chee Kong (pic) said with the VTA approvals, NH EV Tech will commence completely knocked down assembly of its Ebixon EV bikes in November 2022 and thereafter we will launch the Ebixon EV bikes in the Malaysian market.

The venture into the e-mobility business is in line with the group’s commitment on ESG. The Ni Hsin EV bikes are the first fully adapted EV bikes for the domestic personal and commercial market and will create a new standard in clean transport across the country and beyond.

The focus of the new design is to deliver class-leading carrying capacity, range and top speed in order to encourage mass adoption of zero-emission transport across Malaysia, all while simultaneously avoiding the need for additional infrastructure.

“This is an EV bike tailored for different commercial use-cases such as carrying passengers or cargo with safety at the forefront. Our Ebixon EV bike models feature a dual swappable battery system offering a combined range of up to 200km (112 miles). The batteries can be plugged into a home outlet to charge or be swapped at designated battery stations. Additionally, the battery power can be replenished at a public charger.”

Through extensive research and development initiatives in collaboration with TAILG, Ebixon EV bikes are designed and developed to reach ‘near cost parity’ with internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles in the Malaysian market, but at a running cost that’s up to 70% lower. Ebixon EV bikes are designed to suit the Malaysian and regional climate, road conditions and ridership styles while ensuring quality, performance, comfort, handling efficiency and lastly, affordability.

“NH EV Tech is currently working with large commercial motorcycle distribution channels and battery swapping station owners across Malaysia and Asean, including financiers for its customers and large commercial fleets,” Khoo said.

“We are targeting to sell 50,000 units of Ebixon EV bikes in Malaysia and Asean in the next three years. Demand for EV bikes in the region is expected to see explosive growth over the next three to 10 years, surpassing Europe and East Asia.”